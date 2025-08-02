Journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, killed in Russian captivity, awarded Order of Freedom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the Order of Freedom to journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant presidential decree.

"To award the Order of Freedom to Viktoria Volodymyrivna Roshchyna, human rights activist, television journalist, and military correspondent (posthumously)," the document states.

The death of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna in Russian captivity

On October 10, the father of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, winner of the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award, who was held captive in Russia, was informed of her death during her transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. The information was later confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Victoria Roshchyna disappeared on August 3, 2023, in the occupied territory, where she was reporting.

In May 2024, Russia acknowledged for the first time that it was holding Viktoria Roshchyna captive.

Russia did not return the journalist's body to Ukraine for a long time.

The body of journalist Viktoria Roshchina was returned to Ukraine at the end of February, but this was first publicly announced on April 24.

