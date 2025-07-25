Farewell ceremony for journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna to take place in Kyiv on August 8

Farewell ceremony for journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, will take place in Kyiv on August 8, 2025.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Ukrainska Pravda.

The farewell will begin with a service at St. Michael’s Cathedral at 12:00 p.m.

A brief civil ceremony will be held at Independence Square at 1:00 p.m., followed by burial at Baikove Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

The farewell is being organized by Viktoriia’s colleagues from several editorial offices she worked with. The journalist’s family asks that no comments be requested from them during the farewell.

Death of Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity

On October 10, the father of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, winner of the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award, who was being held captive in Russia, was informed of her death during her transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. The information was later confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Viktoriia Roshchyna went missing on August 3, 2023, in occupied territory while reporting from the area.

In May 2024, Russia acknowledged for the first time that it was holding Viktoriia Roshchyna captive.

Russia delayed returning the journalist's body to Ukraine for a long time.

The body of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was returned to Ukraine at the end of February, but this was not publicly announced until April 24.

