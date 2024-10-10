Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna dies in Russian captivity (updated)

The father of the Ukrainian journalist, winner of the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award, Viktoriia Roshchyna, who was held in Russian captivity, was informed of her death during her transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. This information is currently being verified.The information was later confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

This was stated by the chairman of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech, People`s Deputy from the Voice party Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, Censor.NET reports.

However, the People's Deputy later deleted his message, writing that he was waiting for confirmation of Roshchyna's death from Ukrainian law enforcement, hromadske reports.

"Volodymyr, the father of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna, received a message about his daughter's death. According to official information from the Russian authorities, it happened during the transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. I have just spoken to Volodymyr. In addition to expressing his condolences, he promised that we would do everything possible to ensure that the murderers of his daughter are brought to justice. The Russians took the talented journalist hostage in August 2023. And now they have killed her," Yurchyshyn said in his first message.

Subsequently, a representative of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Petro Yatsenko, confirmed the death of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity, Ukrinform reports.

"Indeed, we have conducted internal investigations, and, unfortunately, this information has been confirmed. We knew Viktoriia. In 2022, she was making materials at the Coordination Headquarters. Therefore, this is extremely sad news for us and for all Ukrainian journalism, too," said a representative of the Coordination Headquarters.

Yatsenko noted that it was too early to talk about the circumstances of the death, and that appropriate work was being done to establish them.

"I think that in any case, we will find out about these circumstances. Also, if there are perpetrators, those who caused this death, they will be punished. Because such crimes have no statute of limitations," he said.

According to the representative of the Coordination Center, work was underway to release Viktoriia from captivity, and the fact that she was transferred from Taganrog to Moscow was a stage of preparation for her release.

"We try to keep in mind all of our servicemen, civilians and journalists who are in Russian captivity, and the work is ongoing. Unfortunately, we did not have time here," Yatsenko added.

Disappearance of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna

In March 2022, Roshchyna was captured by the Russian occupiers and held for 10 days in Berdiansk.

Viktoria Roshchyna disappeared on 3 August 2023 in the occupied territory from where she was reporting.

In May 2024, the Russian Federation admitted for the first time that it was holding Viktoriia Roshchyna captive.

