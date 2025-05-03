EU Ambassador Mathernova: Death of journalist Roshchyna is one of worst war crimes of Russian Federation

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova called the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoriia Roshchyna in Russian custody one of Russia's "most heinous war crimes."

According to Censor.NET, Mathernova posted this on her Facebook page.

"She was talented and brave. Only 27 years old. Her death is one of Russia's most heinous war crimes.

Many things have deeply affected me in the two years since the EU sent me to Kyiv. But the kidnapping, torture and murder of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchina moved me not only as an ambassador, but also as a mother, a woman and an admirer of indomitable and heroic women who do not back down even in the face of military brutality.

We honor her memory," she said in the post.

Maternova reminded that since February 24, 2022, the Russian Federation has killed 102 journalists and media workers.

Death of Victoria Roshchyna in Russian captivity

On October 10, the father of Viktoriia Roshchyna, a Ukrainian journalist and winner of the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award, who was held in Russian captivity, was informed of her death during a transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. The information was later confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Viktoriia Roshchyna disappeared on August 3, 2023, in the occupied territory from where she was reporting.

In May 2024, the Russian Federation admitted for the first time that it was holding Viktoria Roshchyna in captivity.

Russia did not return the journalist's body to Ukraine for a long time.

The body of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna was returned to Ukraine in late February, but it was first publicly announced on April 24.