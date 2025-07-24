New signs of torture found on body of journalist Roshchyna killed in Russian captivity – Office of Prosecutor General

The forensic examination of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna’s body, who died in Russian captivity, revealed new signs of torture that had not been previously reported.

This was stated by the Office of the Prosecutor General in response to a request from LIGA.net, reports Censor.NET.

The examination was conducted on July 9 by the Main Bureau of Forensic Examination of the Ministry of Health.

It found that Viktoriia Roshchyna had a neck injury, bone fractures, hemorrhages in the soft tissues of the temporal area, right shoulder and shins, as well as a bruise on her left foot.

Earlier reports noted bruises and hemorrhages on various parts of Viktoriia’s body, as well as a broken rib.

Despite the additional findings, the exact cause of Viktoriia’s death has still not been determined.

According to Mariana Haiovska-Kovbasiuk, head of the Information Policy and Communications Department at the Office of the Prosecutor General, at the time of the examination, Viktoriia’s body showed pronounced postmortem changes with tissue structure disruption, making it impossible to establish the cause of death or its connection to the injuries sustained.

Viktoriia’s body was returned to Ukraine in a state of "deep freezing with signs of mummification and decomposition."

French experts also collected biological samples from the body of the deceased journalist, but the results of their studies are not yet available.

Another forensic medical and criminal examination is ongoing in Ukraine.

As part of the case concerning the illegal detention and murder of the Ukrainian journalist on Russian territory, law enforcement officers have interviewed several witnesses regarding Roshchyna’s time in places of confinement in Russia, including Detention Facility No. 2 in Taganrog, Rostov region, and Detention Facility No. 3 in Kizel, Perm region.

Death of Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity

On October 10, the father of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, winner of the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award, who was being held captive in Russia, was informed of her death during her transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. The information was later confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Viktoriia Roshchyna went missing on August 3, 2023, in occupied territory while reporting from the area.

In May 2024, Russia acknowledged for the first time that it was holding Viktoriia Roshchyna captive.

Russia delayed returning the journalist's body to Ukraine for a long time.

The body of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was returned to Ukraine at the end of February, but this was not publicly announced until April 24.