Russians tortured Ukrainian journalist Roshchyna, some organs removed to hide brutal traces of torture - Prosecutor General’s Office

Numerous signs of torture and ill-treatment were found on the body of Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity, including abrasions and hemorrhages on various parts of the body, and a broken rib. Experts also saw possible signs of electric shock.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Ukrayinska Pravda by Yuriy Belousov, head of the War Department of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The injuries were caused during her lifetime. Therefore, it is highly likely that she was tortured," Belousov said.

The investigative team conducting the investigation also reported that the body was brought to Ukraine with signs of an autopsy performed in Russia. During the examination, it turned out that some internal organs - in particular, the brain, eyeballs and part of the trachea - were missing.

An international expert pathologist interviewed by the journalists believes that the absence of these organs may indicate that the Russians were trying to conceal that the death was caused by strangulation.

Victoria Roshchyna's death in Russian captivity

On October 10, the father of Viktoriia Roshchyna, a Ukrainian journalist and winner of the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award, who was held in Russian captivity, was informed of her death during a transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. The information was later confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Viktoriia Roshchyna disappeared on August 3, 2023, in the occupied territory from where she was reporting.

In May 2024, the Russian Federation admitted for the first time that it was holding Viktoria Roshchyna in captivity.

Russia did not return the journalist's body to Ukraine for a long time.

The body of journalist Viktoria Roshchina was returned to Ukraine in late February, but it was first publicly announced on April 24.