There is confirmed evidence that Roshchyna was subjected to torture – Lubinets

Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets informed international partners during the 9th meeting of the Working Group on Point 4 of Ukraine’s Peace Formula that confirmed cases of torture have been established regarding Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Lubinets made the statement during a television broadcast.

"Today, I briefed our international partners on the situation concerning Viktoriia Roshchyna. We have discussed this issue multiple times during our sessions. I informed them that we have received confirmation that the Russian side has handed over Viktoriia Roshchyna’s body. I cannot publicly disclose the details at this time, but I can state that we have legal grounds and confirmed facts indicating that Viktoriia Roshchyna was subjected to torture, which likely led to her death," Lubinets said.

According to him, the issue of journalists’ return has been raised repeatedly, with particular emphasis placed on the role of international partners in facilitating the return of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, who was unlawfully detained by Russian forces.

"For a long time, we were not informed of her whereabouts. We raised this issue multiple times at the international level. According to my information, there were partners who repeatedly brought it up during their communications with the Russian side. I also took action in my own capacity, including by sending letters on several occasions through international organizations addressed to Moskalkova (the Russian ombudsperson - ed.)," Lubinets added.

He stressed that Ukraine received the journalist’s body without any notification regarding the cause of her death.

Death of Viktoriia Roshchyna in Russian captivity

On October 10, the father of Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, winner of the 2022 Courage in Journalism Award, who was being held captive in Russia, was informed of her death during her transfer from Taganrog to Moscow. The information was later confirmed by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

Viktoriia Roshchyna went missing on August 3, 2023, in occupied territory while reporting from the area.

In May 2024, Russia acknowledged for the first time that it was holding Viktoriia Roshchyna captive.

Russia delayed returning the journalist's body to Ukraine for a long time.

The body of journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna was returned to Ukraine at the end of February, but this was not publicly announced until April 24.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported that the body of Viktoriia Roshchyna showed multiple signs of torture and ill-treatment, including abrasions and hemorrhages on various parts of her body, as well as a broken rib. Experts also identified possible indications of the use of electric shock.