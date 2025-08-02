Russian troops launched massive drone attack on Druzhkivka: at least five people were wounded. Houses, market, and shop were damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the morning of 2 August 2025, Russian troops attacked Druzhkivka, Donetsk region, with drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the local publication Druzhkivka info.

As noted, the enemy attacked the Aurora supermarket and the square near the market.

According to eyewitnesses, there were about 10 explosions in the city. Information about the victims is currently being clarified.

Later, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, said that at least 5 people were wounded as a result of Russian strikes on Druzhkivka.

"The town came under a massive drone attack. Two houses, a market, a shop, and an administrative building were damaged, several cars were destroyed. All responsible services are working at the scene. This shelling is another reminder that everyone who still stays in the Donetsk region is exposing themselves to mortal danger!" he explained.









Activist Denis Kazansky claims that the Russian army struck the market in the morning when it was crowded.

"An absolute nightmare. This is how the bastards 'help the people of Donbass'. Just imagine who you have to be to hit the market at such a time," he added.

Local telegram channels have been publishing videos allegedly showing the aftermath of Russia's strike on Druzhkivka.