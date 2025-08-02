Medvedev has "sharp tongue." Nuclear submarines are already approaching Russia - Trump

Following nuclear threats from the head of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, American nuclear submarines were redeployed and are now closer to Russia.

US President Donald Trump said this in an interview with the American television channel Newsmax, according to European Truth.

Trump said that Medvedev has a "sharp tongue" and that he should not have said such things. In response to a question about whether the submarines had approached Russia, the White House chief replied in the affirmative.

"They have moved closer to Russia. Yes, they have moved closer to Russia," Trump replied.

He also confirmed that if a peace agreement in the war with Ukraine is not reached, the US will impose sanctions.

