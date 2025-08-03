Armed Forces of Ukraine are trying to regain lost positions in Kamianske - Southern Defense Forces

Russian troops did not capture the city of Kamianske, but only destroyed Ukrainian military positions within the town.

This was announced on television by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform.

"This settlement is indeed located geographically somewhere between 25 and 27 km from the outskirts of Zaporizhzhia. And today, there is an enemy in Kamanske. However, the Defense Forces are also present in this settlement. Our positions remain in the city, maintaining positions in the northern and northeastern outskirts," Voloshyn emphasized.

According to him, Ukrainian troops are currently trying to recapture the positions lost in Kamianske.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces are continuing their recovery efforts in the town. We are trying to recapture the positions we lost and, hopefully, drive out the enemy. The Defense Forces are making a strong effort to recapture these positions. In addition, the enemy did not completely capture Kamianske. They simply destroyed positions in the center of the town. Therefore, we had to retreat to the outskirts. And now we are trying to restore the situation on the front line," the spokesman said.

According to him, the settlement was divided into two parts.

"Kamianske was divided in half by a river. On one bank, the enemy had captured territory, and on the other bank were our positions. But the enemy, striking with aircraft and artillery, destroyed these positions. We had to retreat to the outskirts. Now we want to return to the river," Voloshin added.

We would like to remind you that earlier, the Southern Defense Forces denied reports of the capture of Kamianske. There are Ukrainian positions on the outskirts of the village, and fighting is ongoing.