Russian forces attack Khmelnytskyi region: no casualties, roadway damaged (updated)

On the morning of August 3, 2025, Russian forces launched missile attacks on Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Tiurin on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

"The enemy has just attacked the region. Preliminary reports indicate no injuries or fatalities. The air raid alert is ongoing. Stay in shelters," he said.

No further details are currently available.

Read more: Missile and 26 drones shot down over Khmelnytskyi region: company’s administrative building damaged

Later, Tiurin noted that the region was again targeted by enemy missile and drone attacks last night, morning, and daytime.

Air defense forces destroyed two enemy UAVs, while one UAV was lost from radar.

There were no casualties or fatalities. The attacks damaged part of the roadway. Relevant services are already on-site and have begun repair work.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported an alert across Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K. The Air Forces tracked a target heading toward Kyiv region and Kinzhal missiles toward Zhytomyr and Khmelnytskyi. Starokostiantyniv was under particular threat.