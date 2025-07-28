Missile and 26 drones shot down over Khmelnytskyi region: company’s administrative building damaged

On the night of Monday, 28 July 2025, Russian troops attempted to strike at the territory of the Khmelnytskyi region.

This was reported by the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin on his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

According to the Air Force, the main direction of today's enemy attack was aimed at Starokostiantyniv..

"Thanks to the coordinated actions of the air defence forces and means, we managed to destroy one enemy cruise missile and 26 'Shahed' unmanned aerial vehicles," Tiurin said.

It has been reported that as a result of today's hostile Russian attack, 18 windows and the front door of the administrative building of one of the region's enterprises were damaged.