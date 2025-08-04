Air raid alert across Ukraine due to MiG-31K takes off: Air Forces tracked target heading to Kyiv region and Kinzhal missiles near Zhytomyr city and Khmelnytskyi region

On the morning of August 4, 2025, an air raid alert was declared across Ukraine. A hostile MiG-31K takeoff was recorded.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Forces Command press center.

A high-speed target was detected over the Chernihiv region heading toward Kyiv region.

"Kinzhal missile heading toward Zhytomyr," the report stated.

"Kinzhal missile heading toward Khmelnytskyi region. Starkon! (Starokostiantyniv - ed.note) Take cover!" the Air Forces added.

"High-speed target over Sumy region from Kursk region," the Air Forces report.

"High-speed target over Kyiv region heading toward Zhytomyr region," the Air Forces stated.

"Air raid alert was lifted," the Air Forces reported at 09:39 a.m.