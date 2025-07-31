ENG
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff – Air Forces (updated)

Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG-31K fighter jet takeoff.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the Air Forces.

"All Ukraine — missile threat! MiG-31K takeoff detected," the message reads.

At 9:23 p.m., air raid alert was lifted

