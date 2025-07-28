Air raid alert in Kyiv and several regions; Air Force reports high-speed target in Chernihiv region (updated)
On the daytime of July 28, 2025, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
According to the Air Force, there was a threat of ballistic weapons use from the northeast.
The Air Force also reported a high-speed target in the south of Chernihiv region.
No further information is available at this time.
Recall that on the morning of July 28, air raid alerts were declared twice across Ukraine due to the takeoff of MiG-31Ks.
