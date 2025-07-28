ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10494 visitors online
News
573 0

Air raid alert in Kyiv and several regions; Air Force reports high-speed target in Chernihiv region (updated)

air raid alert

On the daytime of July 28, 2025, an air raid alert was announced in Kyiv and several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to the Air Force, there was a threat of ballistic weapons use from the northeast.

The Air Force also reported a high-speed target in the south of Chernihiv region.

Read more: 2 out of 4 missiles and 309 drones shot down. "Kinzhals" did not reach target - Air Force

No further information is available at this time.

Recall that on the morning of July 28, air raid alerts were declared twice across Ukraine due to the takeoff of MiG-31Ks.

Author: 

rocket (1649) Air forces (1606) air alert (351) Chernihivska region (198)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 