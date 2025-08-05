ENG
News Explosion of grenade
5 307 18

Man threatens to detonate grenades under bridge in Cherkasy: negotiations underway. PHOTOS

On the morning of August 5, an unknown man threatened to detonate two grenades under a bridge on Khimikiv Avenue in Cherkasy.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to the regional department of the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

Negotiations with the man are ongoing as of 09:50 a.m.. Law enforcement officers are on site, and investigative actions continue. Police urge citizens to avoid the area.

According to the Cherkasy Regional Territorial Center of Recruitment, the man was stopped in the morning for identity verification. During the interaction, he pulled out a grenade, pulled the pin, and threatened to detonate it. He also attempted to take military personnel hostage.

Eyewitnesses report that the man also had a gun.

Author: 

grenade (95) Cherkasy (51) Cherkaska region (50) Cherkaskyy district (24)
