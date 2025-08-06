ENG
News Relations between Ukraine and Hungary
Orban: Ukrainians in Hungary should not receive more assistance than unemployed Hungarians

Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that Ukrainian refugees should not receive more from the Hungarian state than local unemployed citizens.

He said this in an excerpt from an interview published on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

Orbán recalled that Hungary had accepted "tens of thousands of Ukrainians" and provided them with support. He stressed that the amount of assistance should be equal for refugees and Hungarian citizens: "We will give you half of our shirt, but perhaps not the whole thing."

He also emphasized that "there is no such thing as free money" and noted that after receiving three months of benefits, the unemployed must transition to public works, including Ukrainians.

refugees (214) Hungary (454) Orban Viktor (243)
