Russia prepares internet shutdown in temporarily occupied territories – FIS

The Russian occupation administration has begun informing the local population of temporarily occupied Crimea about a complete shutdown of mobile internet.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS), as cited by Censor.NET.

"Formally, this is justified by ‘security concerns’ and ‘preventing cyber sabotage,’ but in reality, it is part of a broader strategy to integrate Crimea into the Russian information control and censorship system, as well as to isolate it from both Ukrainian and global information spaces," the intelligence service emphasizes.

Additionally, the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service records numerous cases of artificial internet access restrictions in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions.

It is also reported that in July 2025 alone, Russia recorded 2,099 cases of internet shutdowns — an absolute Russian record.