Zelenskyy congratulates Nawrocki on assuming office: Ukraine and Poland can walk path of freedom only together

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Karol Nawrocki on assuming the office of President of Poland.

He announced this on social media platform X, Censor.NET reports.

"I congratulate Karol Nawrocki on taking office as President of the Republic of Poland. I wish him success in fulfilling the will and aspirations of the Polish people," the message reads.

Zelenskyy expressed hope for constructive and direct dialogue to advance the common interests of Ukraine and Poland.

"Ukraine remains committed to good-neighborly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation aimed at strengthening our partnership and countering shared threats. We are grateful to Poland for its unwavering support. Ukraine and Poland can pursue the path of freedom and security only together, along with other free European nations," the head of state concluded.

Recall that on August 6, Karol Nawrocki took the oath of office.

