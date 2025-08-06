Trump to hold conversation with Zelenskyy after Witkoff’s meeting with Putin – Axios

On Wednesday, August 6, U.S. President Donald Trump will hold a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported on social media platform X by Axios correspondent Barak Ravid, Censor.NET informs.

"Trump is expected to speak with Zelenskyy on Wednesday after Witkoff’s meeting with Putin, a source said," the journalist wrote.

Recall that on Wednesday, August 6, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Moscow; their dialogue lasted about three hours.

