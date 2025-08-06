Russians strike Nikopol with artillery, three killed (updated)

On the evening of August 6, Russian forces carried out an artillery strike on Nikopol.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET informs.

"In Nikopol, two men and one woman were killed due to the artillery shelling. Our sincere condolences to their families… Four more people were injured. A vehicle was destroyed. Details are being clarified," he said.

Update

The State Emergency Service later clarified that three people were killed in the artillery shelling, including one rescuer. Four more people were wounded, three of them being SES personnel.

"Rescuers came under shelling from tube artillery while inspecting the area after a previous enemy strike — there was a direct hit on the SES service vehicle," the statement says.

