Information about alleged military deployment in Kramatorsk medical facilities is false – city council

Information spread by Russians claiming the presence of military personnel in one of the facilities of the Regional Territorial Medical Association is false.

This was stated by the Kramatorsk City Council, according to Censor.NET.

"Healthcare facilities in Kramatorsk, both city- and regionally subordinated, house exclusively healthcare structural units. Any information about possible deployment of military units within healthcare facilities is purely provocative and does not correspond to reality," the statement reads.

It is emphasized that doctors and support staff of hospitals in the city, region, and Medical Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine work selflessly every day to save the lives of both civilians and military personnel.

"From both a legal and moral standpoint, medical institutions in Ukraine, as in any other country, cannot be lawful military targets, despite unconfirmed information previously announced by Russians and their supporters!" the city council added.