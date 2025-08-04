ENG
News Shelling of Kramatorsk
Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk on July 31: death toll rises to six

Shelling of Kramatorsk

The death toll from the shelling of Kramatorsk in Donetsk region on July 31 has risen to six.

This was reported on Facebook by the city’s mayor, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, rescuers have uncovered the body of a girl born in 2004 from under the rubble of a multi-story building.

The search operation is ongoing.

Read more: Russian strike on Kramatorsk: death toll rises to three

Recall that on July 31, Russian occupiers carried out a targeted strike on downtown Kramatorsk in Donetsk.

