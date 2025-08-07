Border guard shot himself in Zakarpattia region while on duty – SBGS

On August 7, a border guard took his own life while on duty at the "Palad-Komарivtsi" Border Detachment Service Station in Zakarpattia region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service spokesman Andrii Demchenko in a comment to RBC-Ukraine.

Information about the border guard's death circulated online the previous day. Local journalist Vitalii Hlahola reported that the incident occurred today around 12:00 at the "Palad-Komарivtsi" station.

"While on duty, a serviceman of the Chop Border Detachment ended his own life with his service pistol, a PM. The serviceman was born in 1992," a journalist reported.

The spokesperson of the State Border Guard Service confirmed this information to the media. No further details about the tragedy are currently available. Police are working at the scene of the incident.

The Palad-Komarivtsi Border Guard Detachment (BGD) is a border service unit located in the village of Palad-Komarivtsi, in the Uzhhorod district of Zakarpattia region.

It is one of the units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine responsible for guarding a section of the state border, particularly the border with Hungary.

The detachment is part of the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service. Its main tasks include border protection, detecting violators, and combating illegal migration and smuggling.

