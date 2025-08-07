ENG
News Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
Three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region hit by Russian strikes: one man wounded, multi-story building, administrative building, and stores damaged

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

Throughout August 7, enemy strikes hit the Nikopol, Synelnykove, and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in casualties and damage.

This was reported by Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

The Russian army attacked the Nikopol area with FPV drones and artillery. Strikes occurred in the communities of Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrov, Chervonohryhorivka, and Marhanets.

As a result, two stores, a multi-story building, 10 solar panels, an outbuilding, a garage, a greenhouse, and a minibus were damaged.

Synelnykove district was also affected by drone strikes. In the Mezhova community, a 44-year-old man was injured. Vehicles were damaged. In Synelnykove city itself, an administrative building was damaged. Fires broke out in both places but have since been extinguished.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the aggressor targeted the Hrushivka community with a UAV strike. Infrastructure was affected.

