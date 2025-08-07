Five civilians wounded in enemy attack on Druzhkivka’s private sector. PHOTO
Today, August 7, 2025, Russian occupiers attacked Druzhkivka in Donetsk region, resulting in civilian casualties.
This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
Hostile munitions struck the city’s private sector. This time, Russian forces targeted civilian infrastructure using "Smerch" MLRS.
Five civilians sustained injuries. Four women and one man were diagnosed with mine-explosive trauma and a broken leg. The victims are receiving qualified medical care.
It is reported that residential buildings and vehicles were damaged in the epicenters of the explosions.
