Occupiers attacked Ukrposhta vehicles with drones in Donetsk and Kherson regions: one killed, one wounded. PHOTO

Near Kramatorsk in Donetsk region, a Russian drone attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle. The head of the mobile post office was killed in the enemy attack, and the driver was wounded.

This was reported on Telegram by Ukrposhta CEO Ihor Smilianskyi, according to Censor.NET.

"In Donetsk region near Kramatorsk, we lost our colleague, Olha Bordunova, head of the mobile post office, as a result of an enemy strike. Olha would have turned 47 on August 10. An enemy drone hit our vehicle, killing Olga and injuring our driver Pavlo. Fortunately, his condition is improving, and medical personnel are providing him with all necessary care," Smilianskyi said.

He thanked the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in particular the 56th Brigade, who did everything possible to save the driver and tried to help Olha to the last.

"This is yet another proof of our enemy's crimes - targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure," the official said.

He also said that today an enemy drone attacked a Ukrposhta vehicle in Kherson region, with no casualties.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two people killed, nine wounded. Civilian infrastructure destroyed. PHOTOS