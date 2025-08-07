ENG
News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region
Russian strike on Orikhiv: Rescue operation completed - one man killed. PHOTO

A rescue operation has been completed at the site of an enemy strike in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

Strike on Orikhiv on 7 August

"The rescue operation has been completed. Unfortunately, the man could not be saved. The deceased was 71 years old," the statement reads.

As a reminder, today, 7 August, Russian troops attacked Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region. The enemy shelling damaged a private house.

