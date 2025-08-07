Ukraine and Moldova must move toward EU accession together – Sybiha

The EU accession paths of Ukraine and Moldova should move in tandem, opening the first negotiating clusters together.

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha stated this during a meeting with Romanian Foreign Minister Oana-Silvia Țoiu, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian diplomat noted that Kyiv and Bucharest share a strategic view of the current geopolitical reality: first, the war launched by Russia threatens not only Ukraine but also Romania and all of Europe, and our security is indivisible. Second, Ukraine’s accession to both the European Union and NATO is the guarantee of lasting peace and the prevention of renewed aggression.

"The paths of Ukraine and Moldova toward the European Union are as inseparable as our security—and fully aligned with Romania’s national interests. The strength and influence of Ukrainian-Moldovan unity on the road to the EU have proven effective time and again, and we must preserve that unity at critical moments to secure joint success. We must open the first clusters together with Moldova; everything is in place for this," Sybiha stressed.

