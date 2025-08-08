ENG
News Drone attack on Kyiv region
Night strike by Russia on Bucha: houses and kindergarten damaged. VIDEO

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of 8 August, private houses and a kindergarten were damaged in Bucha, Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk.

According to preliminary information, 7 private houses and a kindergarten were damaged. An unfinished business centre was also damaged.

"The main thing is that everyone is alive. Rescuers, utilities and police are on the spot. People are being helped immediately. Russia has once again shown that it is pure evil. It terrorises civilians because it knows no other way," the mayor said.

