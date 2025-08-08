Night strike by Russia on Bucha: houses and kindergarten damaged (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian attack on the night of 8 August, private houses and a kindergarten were damaged in Bucha, Kyiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the mayor Anatolii Fedoruk.

According to preliminary information, 7 private houses and a kindergarten were damaged. An unfinished business centre was also damaged.

"The main thing is that everyone is alive. Rescuers, utilities and police are on the spot. People are being helped immediately. Russia has once again shown that it is pure evil. It terrorises civilians because it knows no other way," the mayor said.

Police in Kyiv region later reported that 21 private houses and 10 vehicles were damaged in the attack. In addition, three garages, two outbuildings and three unfinished structures were damaged.

"According to preliminary information, two people were injured — an 80-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man. They received medical assistance on site," law enforcement officials said.

