Trump personally asked Meloni about possibility of meeting with Putin in Rome or Vatican – Sky News

US President Donald Trump has discussed with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni the possibility of meeting Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Rome next week.

According to the information from the Italian government sources, Trump and Meloni spoke on Thursday, 7 August.

If the US and Russian presidents do meet in Rome, the talks would take place in Vatican City, the channel’s sources added.

A spokesperson for Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sky News: "Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani believes that regardless of how and where genuine diplomatic dialogue between Russia and Ukraine takes place, Italy will be ready to sincerely and constructively support this process."

If Rome or the Vatican is chosen as the venue for the Trump–Putin talks, the issue of the arrest warrant issued for the Russian dictator by the International Criminal Court (ICC) will arise.

Under the Rome Statute, Italy would be obliged to arrest Putin if he arrives in the country.

Putin is wanted on suspicion of unlawfully deporting children and illegally transferring people from Ukrainian territory to the Russian Federation. The ICC issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023.

Earlier, US media reported that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place as early as next week.