Aftermath of Russian shelling of Kherson and region: two killed, four injured, including child

On 8 August, Russian forces shelled settlements in Kherson region throughout the day, using artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems, as well as various types of drones. Dead and injured were reported following the enemy attacks.

This was reported by the Kherson Region Prosecutor's Office, according to Censor.NET.

In Beryslav, the occupiers killed a 75-year-old civilian man by directing an FPV drone at him.

In Antonivka, three civilians were injured by explosives dropped from a UAV, including a 13-year-old boy who was outside at the time.

In Kherson, an elderly woman sustained severe injuries in an artillery strike. Later, Kherson Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Prokudin reported that the severely wounded woman injured in the Russian shelling had died in hospital.

"Medics fought to save the life of the 78-year-old Kherson resident until the very end. However, the injuries proved too severe," the official said.

The shelling damaged private and apartment buildings, infrastructure facilities, an educational institution, and vehicles.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched into war crimes committed by the occupiers (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Russians attack 13-year-old boy with drone in Kherson