A high-level meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is tentatively planned for the end of next week.

A senior White House official told Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

The venue for the meeting is still being discussed, but possible options include the UAE, Hungary, Switzerland and Rome.

Further details and logistics have not yet been finalised and may change, White House representatives noted.

The exact date has not been set, and it is unclear whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take part.

A White House official said the Russians had presented a list of demands for a possible ceasefire, and Washington is now seeking support from Ukraine and its European allies.

For their part, Ukrainians have long stated they will not cede any territory illegally annexed by Russia.

Earlier, US media wrote that a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could take place as early as next week.