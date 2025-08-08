ENG
Occupiers hit medical vehicle with FPV drone in Kostiantynivka: hospital director killed, three other staff members injured

On Friday, 8 August, Russian forces struck a medical vehicle in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region, with an FPV drone, killing the hospital director and injuring three other staff members.

This was announced by Serhii Horbunov, head of the Kostiantynivka City Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

"At around 3:00 PM today, the city of Kostiantynivka came under enemy attack by an FPV drone, killing one civilian, the acting director of the Kostiantynivka City Council’s primary health care centre. Three other civilians were wounded: a nurse, a facilities manager, and a driver from the primary health care centre’s maintenance service. They sustained their injuries while travelling in a vehicle," the official said.

Horbunov stressed that this was a cynical and deliberate strike by the occupiers on medical workers who save the lives of local residents every day.

"This tragedy is yet another proof of the enemy’s brutality, they do not stop even at attacking civilian medics performing extremely important work," the head of the City Military Administration added.

