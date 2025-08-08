Day in Donetsk region: Russia launched over 3,000 strikes, 10 people were wounded. PHOTOS

Eleven settlements were under fire: the cities of Dobropillya, Druzhkivka, Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Lyman, Mykolaivka, the villages of Bilokuzmynivka, Piskunivka, Samarske, Tetianivka, Shandryholove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration Vadym Filashkin and the regional police.

Pokrovsk district

In Dobropillya, a civilian was injured as a result of an FPV drone strike. In addition, last night, Russian troops dropped two guided aerial bombs on the town, damaging an apartment building and critical infrastructure.

18 private houses were damaged in Shakhove, 9 in Toretske, and 12 in Volodymyrivka.

Kramatorsk district

A private house and a garage were damaged in Lyman, and a civilian car was damaged in Tetianivka of Svyatohirsk TG.

One person was injured in Shandryholove. The occupants attacked Mykolaivka with a drone and Smerch MLRS, damaging 29 private houses. In Piskunivka, Mykolaivka TG, three private houses were damaged.

A Lancet UAV damaged a civilian car in Samarske, Novodonetske TG.

Seven people were wounded in Druzhkivka, which was shelled by the enemy with Smerch multiple rocket launchers. Fifty-seven private houses, two non-residential buildings, a service station and four civilian vehicles were destroyed.

Russians attacked Kostyantynivka with a KAB-250 bomb and artillery, injuring a civilian and damaging a hospital and a civilian car.

In Kramatorsk, five attacks with Smerch multiple rocket launchers were recorded, damaging two private houses and a car.

In Bilokuzmynivka, 2 private houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged as a result of an artillery attack.

Bakhmut district

Two houses were damaged in Siversk.

