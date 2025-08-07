Russians wounded at least 8 people in Donetsk region during day. PHOTOS

At least 8 people were injured as a result of today's shelling by Russian troops in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, during the day, the enemy attacked Druzhkivka, Shandryholove, Dobropillia and Kostiantynivka.

Thus, five people were injured in Druzhkivka. Seven private houses, two warehouses, a car service station and three cars were damaged.

In addition, the Russians wounded one person each in Shandryholove of the Lyman community, Dobropillia and Kostyantynivka. There is no information about injuries there yet.

"Be responsible! Evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine!" the head of the Regional Military Administration urged.










