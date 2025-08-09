Russian forces have occupied Novokhatske and Tolstoy and advanced near six settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders occupied two settlements in Donetsk region and advanced in a number of others.

This is reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports .

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Novokhatske and Tolstoy, and also advanced near Verkhnekamianske, Novospaske, Nikanorivka, Voskresenka, Zelenyi Hai, and Toretsk," the statement said.

