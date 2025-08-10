Newest tugboat of Russian fleet, "Captain Ushakov", sank in St. Petersburg

In St. Petersburg, near the pier of the Baltic Shipyard, Russia's newest tugboat, Kapitan Ushakov, sank during completion and refitting.

According to The Moscow Times with reference to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.

According to reports, on the evening of August 8, a ship under construction, which was moored at a berth leased by the Baltic Shipyard, began to list to starboard. Despite attempts to stabilize the situation, the tugboat eventually sank to the bottom. According to official data, no one was injured.

According to Fontanka, city special services, duty crews from the Baltic Shipyard, and employees of the Yaroslavl Shipbuilding Plant worked at the scene throughout the night.

The Investigative Committee has launched an investigation. Investigators are currently determining the amount of damages.

The Captain Ushakov is a modern tugboat with a displacement of about 3,200 tons, a length of almost 70 meters, and a width of 15 meters. It was launched in Yaroslavl in 2022, after which its completion and refitting were carried out at the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg, which is part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC).

