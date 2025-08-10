ENG
Defense forces control Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk region. Information about its occupation is not true - General Staff

Dacha in Dnipropetrovsk region is not under occupation by the Russian army - DeepState

Defense forces continue to control the settlement of Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Reports of its occupation are untrue.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

"Our defenders are successfully thwarting the occupiers' attempts to advance, inflicting significant losses in manpower and holding their positions.

Please trust only official sources and verify information," the General Staff emphasizes.

Read more: Defence forces liberated and completely cleared village of Bezsalivka in Sumy region from occupiers - General Staff

Earlier, DeepState reported that Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region is not under occupation by the Russian army.

