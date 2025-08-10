Defense forces control Dachne in Dnipropetrovsk region. Information about its occupation is not true - General Staff
Defense forces continue to control the settlement of Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Reports of its occupation are untrue.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
"Our defenders are successfully thwarting the occupiers' attempts to advance, inflicting significant losses in manpower and holding their positions.
Please trust only official sources and verify information," the General Staff emphasizes.
Earlier, DeepState reported that Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region is not under occupation by the Russian army.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password