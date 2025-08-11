Zelenskyy: Russia intends to deceive US, but we will not allow it

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russians intend to "deceive America", but Ukraine will not allow this.

The head of state said that the Ukrainian side "does not stop communicating" with the United States on how to ensure "real peace".

"We understand the intention of the Russians to try to deceive America - we will not allow it. I really appreciate the determination with which President Trump is determined to stop the deaths in the war. Many people give their lives every day. But the only root cause of these killings is Putin's desire to fight and manipulate everyone he comes into contact with. We in Ukraine know Russia well, and that is why Ukrainians have withstood more than three years of full-scale war in extremely difficult conditions," the President said.

In addition, Zelenskyy said that on 10 August, he had talked to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. Zelenskyy also spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"There is clear support for our independence, our sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of Ukraine. We need to end the war with an honest peace as soon as possible. We need an honest peace. Clear support for the fact that everything that concerns Ukraine should be resolved with the participation of Ukraine. Just as it should be with every other independent state. Everyone must be respected. I am grateful to all those who are in this position with Ukraine," the Head of State said.

