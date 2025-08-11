ENG
EU to send third €1.6bn tranche of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

The European Union will provide Ukraine with another 1.6 billion euros derived from the proceeds of Russian assets blocked in the EU.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this is stated in a press release from the European Commission.

‘Last Friday, the European Union received 1.6 billion euros of so-called excess profits derived from interest on cash account balances from the immobilised assets of the Central Bank of Russia held in central securities depositories,’ the statement said.

The first tranche of this type was transferred in July 2024, the second in April 2025.

The third tranche includes funds accumulated during the first half of 2025.

"These excess proceeds come from assets frozen under EU sanctions imposed in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. While the assets themselves remain blocked, the interest on the cash balances can be used to support Ukraine," the European Commission said.

