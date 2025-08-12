Ruscists struck territory of one of Land Forces training units: 1 dead and 11 wounded

At night, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the territory of one of the training units of the Land Forces.

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"The personnel were properly notified immediately after receiving the 'Missile Danger' signal. Despite the security measures taken, while moving to the equipped hideouts and shelters, a group of soldiers fell into the area of cluster munitions," the statement said.

As a result of the enemy attack, one person was killed and 11 wounded of varying severity.

"Another 12 servicemen sought medical assistance with complaints of acoustic trauma and acute stress. The relevant emergency services are working at the scene. The wounded are being provided with all necessary medical assistance.

The command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine expresses its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," the Ground Forces said.

The statement also emphasizes that work is ongoing to equip training centers, training grounds, and other military facilities with reliable shelters. In addition, additional security measures are being taken to protect servicemen during enemy missile and air attacks.

