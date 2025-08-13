Enemy is unsuccessfully trying to penetrate and gain foothold in Kupiansk with small assault groups - OSGT "Dnipro"

Yesterday, August 12, 2025, the enemy army attacked near Vovchanski Khutory in the South Slobozhansky direction. The enemy's offensive actions were unsuccessful.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the OSGT "Dnipro".

As noted, in the Kupiansk direction, all attempts by the enemy to improve their tactical position near Kolodiazne, Novovasylivka, Holubivka, and Moskovka have been neutralized. The enemy is unsuccessfully attempting to penetrate and establish a foothold in Kupiansk with small assault groups.

Read more: General Staff on fighting in Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions: Reserve units have already detected and are destroying enemy

According to the OSGT "Dnipro", Ukrainian troops repelled attacks by invaders near Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Serednie, Kolodyaziv, Torske, Myrne, Zarichne, and in the Serebryanske Forestry. There were no breakthroughs in our defenses in any direction.

In the Siverskyi direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive operations in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyiimka, and Serebrianka.

It is also noted that in the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the occupiers' assault actions were directed at our defensive positions near Stupochky, Predtechino, Pleshcheyivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Katerynivka, and in Toretsk. Our defenders responded adequately to the enemy, who suffered losses and retreated.

In the Dobropillia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our troops near the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nove Shakove, Zapovidne, Popiv Yar, and Fedorivka.

Read more: Additional forces have been allocated to destroy saboteurs in Pokrovsk direction, - General Staff

"In the Pokrovsk direction, the Russian army continues its attempts and is making efforts to block the Pokrovsk-Mirnograd agglomeration. Enemy offensive actions have been observed in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Myrnohrad, Promin, Udachne, Filiya, and Zvirove. The Russian army is trying to build up its forces for further attacks. Defense forces are holding back the offensive, resisting and destroying the enemy's superior forces," the report said.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the occupiers concentrated their offensive efforts in the areas of Tolstoye, Mirny, Oleksandrograd, Voskresenka, Maliivka, Komyshuvakha, and Temyrivka. Heavy fighting continues with the enemy, who, regardless of losses in manpower and equipment, is trying to develop an offensive.