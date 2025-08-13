White House nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
The White House has nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
This was reported by the press service of the US presidential administration, Censor.NET informs.
They called him the "President of Peace".
They also published a list of those who supported Trump's candidacy:
- Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan;
- President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev;
- Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet;
- President of Gabon Brice Oligui Nguema;
- Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu;
- Government of Pakistan;
- Foreign Minister of Rwanda Olivier Nduhungirehe.
