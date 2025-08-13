"Yermak is second person in country. How does usurpation manifest itself?" - "servant of people" Bohutska

MP from the "Servant of the People" party Liza Bohutska is not satisfied with the topics raised by students at a meeting with the head of the OP Andrii Yermak.

"The first impression is that the article has the character of a subjective negative attitude towards the Head of the OP. It is simply full of negative connotations. In my opinion," Bohutska said.

According to the MP, someone may applaud the courage of students to ask the Head of the OP "sharp" questions, but almost all the issues mentioned in the article were only about NABU and SAPO, their independence, which is of the utmost importance for the country. They also talked about Tatarov and the BES, about the polygraph, which "is not certified equipment that can give an accurate assessment of the answers".

"For some reason... (for some reason!) I had the feeling that these young people did not care about anything (although Andrii Yermak made several passages to the activities of the President, the SSU, or his international work," the MP said.

According to Bohutska, she was particularly impressed by the question of "reducing the usurpation of power".

"Imagine that students, demonstrating the level of democracy in Ukraine with their acute questions (to practically the second person in the country), ask about reducing the usurpation of power. That is, it exists and they want to reduce it a little. To what level? How does the usurpation manifest itself?" the MP emphasises.

Bohutska was also outraged by the lack of questions about the progress of the negotiations in Istanbul: "What is interesting is that when asked about the speed of the President's signing of the law on "depriving NABU and SAPO of their independence", Yermak replied that he did not have information about why it was so fast, because at that time he was in Istanbul for talks with Rustem Umerov. And what? Not a single question (from those in the article) about the course of the negotiations, about details, hints, probabilities or preparations or conclusions. Not interesting at all!""

"I welcome the format of meetings with young people in general. At least to understand what they breathe.. And one more thing. The positive thing is in such "sharp" questions that demonstrate the openness of the authorities and the level of democracy in a country at war, where Russian information influence has not disappeared.

If there had been mild questions and sugar-coated answers, the same EP would have written that the meeting had been prepared in advance by the Office and that Yermak himself had selected the questions to answer them skilfully," the MP concluded.

What preceded it?

On 1 August, the head of the OP, Andrii Yermak, held a closed meeting with students of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE), the Ukrainian Catholic University and the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.