President and Prime Minister said that merger of ministries would reduce spending, but this has not happened - Zhelezniak

The draft amendments to the state budget did not include cuts in non-core expenditures.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Do you remember recently hearing from all government officials, from the President to the new Prime Minister, that the merger of ministries should lead to a reduction in spending on them? And that our new government is about to conduct an audit of expenditures, remember? And that non-core expenditures will be cut? Well, today the draft amendments to the Budget 2025 were approved .... And it is not there AT ALL," the parliamentarian noted.

There are also funds for the telethon.

"They even added money for cashback," Zhelezniak added.

Read more: Svyrydenko: Government to conduct audit and cut state budget expenditures