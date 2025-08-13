"Wild Hornets" has created drone interceptor capable of flying at speeds of over 300 km/h, - media. VIDEO

Drone Industry

The Ukrainian company "Wild Hornets", which specialises in the production of combat drones, has demonstrated an interceptor drone that can reach speeds of up to 315 km/h in stable flight.

The publication notes that this speed makes it probably one of the fastest combat FPVs.

The company released a video showing the "Zhalo" drone flying at speeds of up to 315 km/h. In the autumn of 2024, there were first reports of such a drone, when its base speed was over 160 km/h.

According to Business Insider, for months, the Ukrainian drone industry has been trying to expand the scope of FPV interceptors used to destroy Russian "shaheds" and reconnaissance UAVs.

The new tactics of the Russian occupiers allow the "Shaheds" to fly higher and faster, making it difficult to use conventional air defence systems. The speed of the interceptor drone is a key characteristic, as it must catch up with the Russian drone and destroy it.

The "Wild Hornets" company has stated that one such interceptor costs about USD 2,500. In just two months of use, the "Zhalo" drones have managed to destroy more than 200 enemy attack UAVs.

