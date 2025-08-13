Alaska should be about fundamental Ukrainian and European security interests, we conveyed this message to Trump - Merz

During his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, 15 August, US President Donald Trump is to discuss the fundamental issue of Ukrainian and European security interests.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin, Censor.NET reports.

"Alaska should be about fundamental Ukrainian and European security interests. This was the message that we communicated with the American president today, and we were unanimous in our assessment of the situation and what goals can be achieved," the German chancellor said.

As a reminder, President Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin on 13 August to take part in a video conference with European leaders, Trump and Rutte.

