Zelensky: My position on territorial issues has not changed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his position on Ukraine's presence in Donbas has not changed after the meeting in Berlin.

The head of state said this during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin on Wednesday, August 13, Censor.NET reports.

The journalist asked the president whether his position on the possible withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from the territory of Donetsk region had changed after today's talks.

"As for my position, it has not changed, because it has a foundation - the Constitution of Ukraine. Until the Constitution is changed, there can be no change in the position of the guarantor of this Constitution," the head of state said.

He said that during the meeting in Berlin, the issues of territories were being discussed.

"I want to emphasize right away: any issues related to the territorial integrity of our state cannot be discussed, regardless of our state, our people, the will of the state, the will of our people and the Constitution of Ukraine," Zelenskyy added.

